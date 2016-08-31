Four arrested in bust of Squaw Valley marijuana operation

Four Squaw Valley men were arrested Tuesday when a marijuana growing operation was raided by authorities.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, along with the California Army National Guard, served search warrants at four locations in Squaw Valley.
Two locations were along the 47000 block of Creekside Road, one was on the 50000 block of Mound Lane, and the last was on the 50000 block of Bramble Lane.
Authorities seized 442 marijuana plants, 11 guns, and made five arrests.
Arnulfo Topete, 63, Lonnie Crawford, 32, and Toum Chanthavongsa, 58, all face charges for cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell it.
Arnulfo’s son Gabriel Topete, 32, was jailed on suspicion of possession of assault weapons and concealing stolen property. He was later released and no charges were filed, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office confirmed.
They were all booked into Fresno County Jail.
Also, Emiliano Aparicio, 49, was cited with cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell it.
Twice prior to this bust, lands owned by Arnulfo Topete had been searched resulting in the seizure of more than 2,500 marijuana plants, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was found Tuesday to have nine guns, two of which were reported stolen.
The Sheriff’s Office said that so far in 2016, the Narcotics Enforcement Team has eradicated 101 different grow sites, seized 83,000 marijuana plants, 225 pounds of processed marijuana, 42 guns and arrested 47 people.
