Former gang member shot in central Fresno, police say

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg in central Fresno on Sunday afternoon.
Fresno police Lt. Stephen Viveros said the 41-year-old was in the 4900 block of North Anna Street around 1 p.m when he was shot.
When police arrived, he had already been driven to Community Regional Medical Center by someone. The wound is considered non life-threatening, Viveros said.
The man, allegedly a former gang member, was "less than forthcoming" with information for police, according to Viveros. Police believe the shooting is gang related.
Although witnesses gave multiple descriptions of the suspect, police describe him as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s who was driving a white SUV.
Comments