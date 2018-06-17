Man injured in Tulare County stabbing

A suspect who allegedly stabbed a man Saturday evening in Strathmore was arrested by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
Raul Figueroa, 23, allegedly stabbed the man, who has not been identified, in the 19400 block of Wallace Road around 7:20 p.m. The victim had several stab wounds in his upper torso, and was taken to the hospital. He is listed in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.
Figueroa was found nearby a short time later and booked into the Porterville substation on suspicion of attempted homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Gary Marks at 559-802-9563 or to report anonymously through text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.
