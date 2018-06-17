Gabriel Matias, left, and Ashley Campos, both 24, were arrested on Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Crime

He allegedly told cops if they found a gun, he'd own up to it. Police say they found it

By Ashleigh Panoo

APanoo@fresnobee.com

June 17, 2018 10:28 AM

A man and a woman were arrested early Sunday after police allegedly found a loaded gun in the car they were in, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Gabriel Matias and Ashley Campos, both 24, were pulled over in a black Lexus just after midnight in the area of Kings Canyon Road and Backer Avenue for a vehicle code violation. Matias is a gang member, and Campos is an associate of the gang, police say.

Officer Gustavo Gutierrez and Sgt. Adrian Alvarez contacted the two, and saw an open container on the center console.

Matias allegedly exhibited signs of driving under the influence and gave officers consent to search his vehicle. Matias told Gutierrez if there was a gun in his car, he would own up to it, police said.

Gutierrez allegedly found a Ruger .357 caliber revolver loaded with six rounds under the driver's seat. Matias has been convicted before of felony charges that include robbery and being a felon in possession of a sawed-off shot gun.

Group_1_ID103_13142232_fitted.jpeg
Fresno police say they found a loaded gun under the driver's seat of a car after a traffic stop.
FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

He was arrested on suspicion of various drug and weapons related charges.

Group_1_ID103_13142232_fitted (1).jpeg
Fresno police say they found a loaded gun and meth in a car driven by Gabriel Matias, 24.
FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Campos denied knowing there was a gun in the car and was arrested on suspicion of violating her parole by being with someone in possession of methamphetamine and a loaded gun, police said.

The gun the officers took was the 34th taken by the Fresno Police Department's Southeast Special Response Team since Jan. 8, 2018.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

