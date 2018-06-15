Madera foothill couple arrest on charges of narcotics sales

A Madera County couple were arrested Wednesday morning on narcotics charges after a traffic stop in Oakhurst, the Madera County Sheriff's Office reported.
They were identified as Timothy Alec, 49, of Coarsegold and Tamra Bahr, 32, of Oakhurst.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Kayla Serratto said the arrest followed a traffic stop in the 40000 block of Highway 41 about 1:44 a.m. Alec told deputies that he was on felony parole and a search of the vehicle by a police dog recovered 5 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Both Alec and Bahr were booked into Fresno County Jail.
