Masked men try to set fire to U.S. flags at Tulare charter school

Two men wearing masks can be seen on video surveillance trying to burn the American flag and California state flag in front of a charter school in Tulare. Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying them.
About 5:15 a.m. June 10, two men walked onto the property of Accelerated Charter High School in the 4100 Block of North Mooney Boulevard in Tulare, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said.
The men are seen on video trying to set the American flag and California State Flag on fire, but the flags would not stay lit. The suspects then left the area.
The flags were properly destroyed and have since been replaced.
The Cyber & Forensics Investigation Unit is handling the case and trying to identify the men responsible. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to please contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.
