Two arrested on murder charge after dead body found in Tulare orchard

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found dead last month near Tulare.
Homicide detectives at the Tulare County Sheriff's Office arrested Melissa Acuna, 44, of Tulare, and Kirk Muro, 36, of Visalia, and charged them with the murder of Tariq Alsumiri.
Alsumiri, 25, of Woodlake, was found dead May 11 in an orchard the area of Oakmore Street and Cartmill Avenue. He had been shot several times.
During the investigation, detectives located evidence linking both suspects to the crime.
Acuna was taken into custody Wednesday in Tulare.
Muro was arrested Thursday in the 1300 block of North Giddings Street in Visalia when detectives served a search warrant at a home.
Both have been booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.
The case remains active and is under investigation.
Anyone with information about the case should call Detective Ramos or Sgt. Marks with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes unit at 559-733-6218, or remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194, or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.
