Fresno police warn of central Fresno tire slashing suspect

Fresno police are warning residents of central Fresno to be on the lookout for a man they say has repeatedly slashed tires in a neighborhood near Ashlan Avenue and Fresno Street.
Edward Gonzalez, 49, is responsible for destroying tires in the neighborhood and has committed more than 30 such acts of vandalism, police said.
Gonzalez was arrested May 14 in connection with the crimes, but is out of jail pending a court hearing, according to Capt. Phil Cooley, commander of the department's Central District.
Police Chief Jerry Dyer released a video of Gonzalez puncturing tires Wednesday during the department's Crime View session with the news media.
Dyer said it is not clear why Gonzalez is vandalizing the vehicles: It could be a desire for vengeance, a substance abuse issue or a mental health issue, he said.
Anyone who sees Gonzalez in the area is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
