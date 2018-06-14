Video shows vandal destroying 'soldier's cross' at veteran's hall

A video showing a vandal destroying the "soldier's cross" statue at the Veterans Memorial Building in Visalia is causing veterans to see red.
The joke among veterans who frequent the building is that whoever did it will be lucky if the police find him before they do.
"Why someone would do that, I don't know," said Donald Johnson, a member of American Legion Post No. 18.
The vandalism occurred after midnight Monday. A video from a surveillance camera shows the vandal vigorously rocking the statue back and forth until it broke, then walking away.
A soldier's cross depicts a rifle with bayonet pointing down, helmet over the rifle stock, and a pair of boots at the base. It's also known as a fallen soldier battle cross.
It was installed about a year and a half ago.
Susan Speer, manager of the memorial district, posted a photo of the vandalized statue on Facebook. At last count, it had been shared 3,664 times and been viewed 182,000 times.
"We have had an outpouring of support," Speer said.
The act of vandalism took place in the middle of the night, so the image quality is poor, but Speer studied it closely and said she believes it shows a young man who is white or possibly Hispanic. She does not believe the person who did it is homeless.
Speer called Visalia police, who said they would seek out other video surveillance cameras in the neighborhood in hopes of finding a better image of the suspect.
Police are investigating, Sgt. Damon Maurice confirmed. Anyone with clues should call police at 559-734-8117.
The Veterans Memorial District intends to replace the statue and appropriate fundraising options are being considered, Speer said.
"Our intent is to replace it with one that is more fortified," she said.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold: https://twitter.com/fb_LewGriswold
