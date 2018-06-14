Former Yosemite Bank manager pleads guilty in embezzlement case

Former Yosemite Bank manager Donald Eaves returns to his car after pleading guilty to four counts of grand theft Thursday, June 14, 2018 at the Bass Lake courthouse. Madera County Superior Court Judge Charles A. Wieland ordered Eaves back in court on July 12 for sentencing. Wieland said each count carries three years in prison. Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado cdelgado@fresnobee.com