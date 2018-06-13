Suspect caught in standoff near city college may be linked to other crimes, police say

A man arrested after a lengthy standoff Tuesday near Fresno City College may be linked to several other robberies and five carjackings, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Wednesday.
The suspect's identity was not released as detectives continue to investigate a series of other crimes, the chief indicated during comments to the news media during a monthly report on crime data.
The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 2 p.m. on Vasser Avenue near Wishon Avenue after officers surrounded the area and blocked several streets. The suspect was found hiding in the attic of a home. It was reported that the man was armed with a firearm and was seen in at least one backyard.
Dyer said officers were hunting the man in connection with a robbery earlier in the week at Belmont and Clovis avenues, where two armed men fled in a vehicle that crashed during the escape attempt. One of the men was captured, but the suspect captured in Tuesday's incident had managed to get away.
Detectives are also looking at the suspect in the early-morning June 4 robbery of Supreme Donuts, at Palm and McKinley avenues, across from Fresno High School, Dyer said.
Comments