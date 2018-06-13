Chief Dyer touts drop in violent crime, shootings in Fresno

Violent crime, including homicides and shootings, are down markedly from 2017, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer reported Wednesday during his monthly review of crime data with the media.
That includes 16 fewer homicides (from 31 in 2017 to 15 so far this year), 73 fewer shootings (from 244 to 171) and 42 fewer gunshot victims (from 180 to 66), the chief noted in remarks following his monthly Crime View meeting with his command staff.
"That's fewer families that had to go to a hospital to be with their loved one," said Dyer. "That's 42 fewer patients in our emergency rooms."
Gunshot wounds cause "a substantial burden" on the costs of medical care in the United States, according to a University of Chicago study, which placed the median cost of a wound at $17,000 in 1997, which would amount to about $27,000 in 2018 with adjustments for inflation. Many shooting victims come to a trauma center without medical insurance and the cost of treatment is passed on to the government and health care consumers.
Dyer credited his officers for reducing violent crime, in particular shootings, and touted a department-wide strategy of targeting the city's most violent offenders in an effort to prevent violence before it happens. He also noted that domestic violence deaths are down from seven in 2017 to none so far this year.
The chief also noted that citywide property crime is down 19 percent from the previous year and auto theft has dropped 29.4 percent.
In Downtown Fresno, vehicle burglaries are down 51 percent, auto theft is down 23 percent, and robberies are down 73 percent, he added.
Comments