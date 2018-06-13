Crime

One dead, one wounded in Pixley shooting

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

June 13, 2018 08:12 AM

One man was killed and a second wounded in a shooting late Tuesday night in Pixley, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office reported.

The shooting took place about 10:20 p.m. in the 800 block of West Compton Avenue, where deputies found the victims near the roadway, a sheriff's spokesman reported. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital, where one victim died and the second was treated and released.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call detectives at 800-808-0488 or to remain anonymous, call 559-725-4194.

