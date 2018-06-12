Man stabbed then has bicycle stolen outside Dollar Tree in central Fresno, police say

A man in his mid-30s was stabbed in the arm and had his bicycle stolen outside a Dollar Tree on Tuesday night, Fresno police said.
Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a stabbing outside the store at Ashlan Avenue and First Street, Lt. Carl McKnight said.
The man reportedly got into an argument outside the business with another man. When he went to put down his bicycle during the confrontation, another man emerged from the store and a fight broke out amongst the three, McKnight said.
The suspect who came out of the store stabbed the victim in the biceps, McKnight said. That man then grabbed the bike and threw it in the first man's car and they took off, McKnight said.
An employee arriving for work attempted to help the victim, McKnight said, by taking off his belt and wrapping it above the wound to control the bleeding.
The victim was in stable condition and the cause of the argument was unknown.
The incident was caught on surveillance video, McKnight said, but it has not been released.
Comments