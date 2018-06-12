Fresno police hunt for armed robbery suspect near city college

Police were searching for an armed robbery suspect near Fresno City College around noon Tuesday.
Wishon Avenue was blocked south of Clinton Avenue as officers searched the area with a helicopter and dogs.
There was no information available about what business or person was robbed, Lt. Mark Hudson said.
Police are concentrating their search on Vassar Avenue east of Wishon Avenue.
A man with what appeared to be a gun was seen in at least one backyard in the area, Hudson said.
Nearby neighbors were reportedly told to stay in their homes while the search was conducted.
