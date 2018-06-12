Shots-fired call early Tuesday leads to arrest of Fresno man

Fresno police seized a 9 mm handgun and arrested a man on multiple firearms violations after officers were alerted to gunfire in southeast Fresno early Tuesday morning.
A police spokesman identified the suspect at Donnie Hicks, 27. The departments ShotSpotter system reported the gunfire about 12:30 a.m. at Fifth Street and Thomas Avenue in front of Hidalgo Elementary School. Arriving officers noticed Hicks driving by in a silver Nissan and pulled the car over after they witnessed a handgun being thrown from the vehicle.
Hicks was booked on charges that included being a felon in possession of a firearm.
