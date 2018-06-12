They tossed a bag with meth during chase, Visalia police say

A Visalia man and woman were booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine for sale and felony evading after a pursuit early Tuesday, police reported.
Arrested were Justin Brown, 29, and Elizabeth Gomez, 30.
Police reported that a patrol officer encountered a stolen Ford Escape about 1:20 a.m. on Mooney Boulevard near Goshen Avenue and the driver of the SUV sped away from an attempted traffic stop. A bag containing methamphetamine was tossed from the SUV at the start of the chase, which ended on Highway 198 near Hanford. Brown and Gomez ran from the vehicle, but were arrested a short distance away.
Brown is on felony probation for auto theft and identity theft. Gomez was sought on an outstanding traffic warrant. Both were booked into the Tulare County jail.
