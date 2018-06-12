Pursuit of motorcyclist ends with weapons arrest

A pursuit of a reckless motorcycle rider ended Monday afternoon with Danny Kousol, 28, under arrest on weapons charges, Fresno police reported.
A police spokesman said officers were sent to the 3200 block of East Tyler Avenue by the department's helicopter crew, which witnessed Kousol toss a bag near an apartment complex. As Kousol was detained, officers discovered the bag contained a stolen .45 caliber handgun. Kousol, who is on probation for weapons offences, was booked into Fresno County Jail.
