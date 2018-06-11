A dead dog in a plastic bag was found in his backyard. Now he's going to prison

When the Central California SPCA received an animal abuse call in November 2017, they got the help of the Fresno Police Department to search the home of Mark Anthony Estrada.
Although Estrada denied there was a dog on the property, the SPCA says humane officers found a dead white Maltese inside a Walmart bag in the backyard.
On Monday, the SPCA said Estrada was convicted of animal abuse and sentenced to two years in prison.
He will serve one year in prison, and one year under supervision, according to the SPCA.
A necropsy revealed the young female Maltese died of severe cranial damage and internal bleeding in the brain and body. All eight of its ribs were also fractured, the SPCA said.
Estrada's roommate made the call to the SPCA on Nov. 21. He reported that Estrada was kicking and hanging the dog and said similar acts of abuse had taken place before, according to the SPCA.
Estrada's brother also confirmed there was a dog in the backyard, after Estrada denied it. Food and water dishes and a dog crate also showed otherwise, the SPCA said.
Comments