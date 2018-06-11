For five years, he molested a girl. A judge sent him to prison for 60 years

A 42-year-old Visalia man has been sentenced to 60 years in state prison for the sexual assault of a girl from age 9 until she was 14, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office said.
The assaults occurred between 2008 and 2013. Monday, Judge Gary Paden sentenced Joseph Baltezor to 59 years and eight months to life in prison.
Baltezor was convicted in April of 20 counts of lewd acts on a child under 14, a lewd act on a child age 14, and sexual penetration of a child 10 or younger. Six of the counts involved substantial sexual conduct with a victim under 14.
Baltezor also must register as a sex offender.
The case was prosecuted by deputy district attorney Laura Jackson, and investigated by Visalia police Sgt. Mike Verissimo.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold: https://twitter.com/fb_LewGriswold
