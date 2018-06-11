Police: Two men with handgun arrested after Visalia disturbance

Visalia police Sunday booked two men on weapons charges after a .40 caliber weapon was seized at a motel parking lot.
Arrested were Jared Fleeman, 32, and Anthony Mayberry, 42.
Sgt. Christopher Jennings reported that officers went to the Relax Inn in the 1700 block of East Mineral King Avenue in response to a disturbance, and recovered the handgun. Jennings said officers determined that Fleeman and Mayberry "were responsible for the handgun."
Both men had felony convictions, prohibiting them from firearms possession. They were booked into the Tulare County Jail.
Comments