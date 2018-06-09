Police search for woman who literally stabbed another woman in the back - multiple times

Fresno police are on the lookout for a woman they say stabbed another woman in central Fresno on Saturday night.
The 27-year-old victim was crossing Belmont Avenue onto Palm Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when a woman ran up behind her and struck her several times on the back, Lt. Jennifer Horsford said. The attacker then fled east on Belmont.
The victim crossed the street and went into a convenience store, where someone told her she was bleeding. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries, which are not life-threatening, Horsford said.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic woman with a heavy build who was wearing a black dress.
Anyone with information can call the the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.
