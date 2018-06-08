He was trying to help a stranded motorist. These two were in the car that hit him, police say

Visalia police arrested two men on Thursday who they say were involved in a hit-and-run that injured a man last week.
Sarn and Kao Saetern, both 26 and from Visalia, were booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility. Sarn is on parole and was booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, making a false report and on a parole hold.
Kao is on post-release community supervision and was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to the hit-and-run and on a probation violation, police said.
Police believe the two were in the car that hit 62-year-old Raul Martinez of Farmersville on June 2 as he crossed Mineral King Boulevard to help a stranded motorist.
Police say Martinez parked his car on Road 152 around 5 a.m. and as he crossed to the westbound side of Highway 198, he was hit. The sedan fled west on Mineral King Boulevard, police say, leaving Martinez with major injuries.
