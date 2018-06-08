Visalia police arrested Sarn Saetern, left, and Kao Saetern on suspicion of felony hit and run.
Visalia police arrested Sarn Saetern, left, and Kao Saetern on suspicion of felony hit and run. VISALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Visalia police arrested Sarn Saetern, left, and Kao Saetern on suspicion of felony hit and run. VISALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Crime

He was trying to help a stranded motorist. These two were in the car that hit him, police say

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

June 08, 2018 09:36 PM

Visalia police arrested two men on Thursday who they say were involved in a hit-and-run that injured a man last week.

Sarn and Kao Saetern, both 26 and from Visalia, were booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility. Sarn is on parole and was booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, making a false report and on a parole hold.

Kao is on post-release community supervision and was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to the hit-and-run and on a probation violation, police said.

Police believe the two were in the car that hit 62-year-old Raul Martinez of Farmersville on June 2 as he crossed Mineral King Boulevard to help a stranded motorist.

Police say Martinez parked his car on Road 152 around 5 a.m. and as he crossed to the westbound side of Highway 198, he was hit. The sedan fled west on Mineral King Boulevard, police say, leaving Martinez with major injuries.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

