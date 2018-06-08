Gang member shoots man in leg after fight over parking space, police say

A gang member who got into a fight with a man about a parking spot pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg, Fresno police said.
About 6:15 p.m. Thursday, police got a call that a shooting victim had been dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center. The victim, 30, had a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police said the victim and the shooter got into a physical altercation stemming from an apparent argument over a parking spot. Mario Saiz, 30, a Northside Bulldog gang member, pulled a gun out of the small of his back and fired once, hitting the victim in the left leg.
Detectives arrested Saiz at his home and had to break into five different safes there with help from the Fresno Fire Department. Police found a 9mm handgun believed to be the weapon. It was registered to Saiz's wife, police said.
The victim is believed to be associated with a gang, police said.
Saiz faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and being in a criminal street gang.
