Man accused of beating, robbing bicyclist on Friant arrested

A 20-year-old Fresno man is in custody in connection with the assault and robbery of a bicyclist in April on Friant Road, the Fresno County Sheriff announced Thursday.
Marcos Nanez faces charges of robbery and stolen property. A second person deputies believe was involved in the crime remains at large.
The victim continues to recover.
The robbery took place on Sunday, April 15, when the bicyclist, in his early 60s, was riding near the Sumner Peck Ranch Winery in the 14400 block of North Friant. The victim, a retired officer with the California Highway Patrol, was attacked as he passed an SUV stopped on the side of the roadway with its hood up and rear hatch open. The victim was apparently struck by something and awoke with a head wound, a fractured arm and a broken collarbone. His bike and wallet were missing.
Sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti said an employee at a business contacted deputies after finding a wallet containing the victim's badge and identification. Detectives also recovered the victim's bike and identified and arrested Nanez.
Anyone with additional information about the crime is asked to contact detectives at Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Comments