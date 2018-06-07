Ishtar Garcia, 19, was out jail on bail when he was rearrested with a sawed-off rifle, Fresno police reported.
Ishtar Garcia, 19, was out jail on bail when he was rearrested with a sawed-off rifle, Fresno police reported. Fresno Police Department

Police: Gunfire alert leads to arrest of man with sawed-off rifle in his pants

By Jim Guy

June 07, 2018 08:02 AM

A man hiding a sawed-off rifle in his pants was arrested after officers checked a report of gunfire near Tulare and Cedar avenues in southwest Fresno early Thursday, police reported.

A sawed-off rifle with a high-capacity magazine was confiscated by Fresno police early Thursday after officers responded to a report of gunfire in southeast Fresno.
Sgt. Bryan Williams said the department's ShotSpotter gunfire detection system alerted officers just after 2 a.m. and arriving officers Billy Kincaid and Meng Xiong contacted Ishtar Garcia, 19. Garcia turned out to be concealing a cut-down .22 caliber rifle with a high-capacity magazine.

Garcia, who was released from Fresno County Jail on charges of felony evading, was booked back into the jail on felony gun charges. Serial numbers on the rifle had been removed, said Williams.

