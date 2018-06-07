Police: Gunfire alert leads to arrest of man with sawed-off rifle in his pants

A man hiding a sawed-off rifle in his pants was arrested after officers checked a report of gunfire near Tulare and Cedar avenues in southwest Fresno early Thursday, police reported.
Sgt. Bryan Williams said the department's ShotSpotter gunfire detection system alerted officers just after 2 a.m. and arriving officers Billy Kincaid and Meng Xiong contacted Ishtar Garcia, 19. Garcia turned out to be concealing a cut-down .22 caliber rifle with a high-capacity magazine.
Garcia, who was released from Fresno County Jail on charges of felony evading, was booked back into the jail on felony gun charges. Serial numbers on the rifle had been removed, said Williams.
Comments