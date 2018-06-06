One of Fresno's most wanted arrested after chase, police say

One of the Fresno police department's most wanted suspects has been arrested after a chase that ended with officers finding him hiding out in a shed behind a home.
Lawrence Chiles, 21, was arrested along with three other men who were all in a car with him. Chiles was one of the Street Violence Bureau's most wanted criminals after his involvement with a shooting case in 2017, according to Sgt. Sean Biggs.
At around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday police were conducting an operation near Barstow and West avenues when officers saw a man they believed to be Chiles in the a vehicle, Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver, identified as Charles Packard, refused and led officers on a chase, Biggs said. A California Highway Patrol helicopter tracked the suspects as they fled.
The pursuit ended when the suspects stopped the vehicle in the 400 block of East Garland Avenue and got out and began jumping over fences in the neighborhood. Officers set up a perimeter and accompanied by a police dog began conducting a yard-to-yard search. All four suspects were taken into custody. Chiles was the last one apprehended after officers found him hiding in a shed. Officers found a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine in the shed, as well, Biggs said.
Chiles was booked into Fresno County Jail on charges including assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, participating in a criminal street gang and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Packard was charged with felony evading and for violating conditions of his parole. The two other suspects, Malik Fields and Elijah Fields, were each charged with resisting arrest. All four were booked into Fresno County Jail.
