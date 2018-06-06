Man shot multiple times by handgun in Fresno; police find a sawed-off shotgun nearby

A man who was shot several times late Tuesday in southwest Fresno sustained non-life threatening wounds, Fresno police reported Wednesday.
Officers discovered the shooting after they responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot alert in the 2100 block of South Bardell Avenue about 10 p.m.
Lt. Mark Hudson said the victim had been hit in the legs, apparently by handgun rounds. Police found shell casings nearby, and also recovered a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun in the street.
Fresno police have been trying to tamp down a simmering feud between southwest gangs since February, and Hudson said it is possible that Tuesday's shooting was related to the dispute.
