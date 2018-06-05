Homicide suspect lands on Tulare County's most wanted list

A 38-year-old homicide suspect has landed on the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Top 10 Most Wanted Criminals in Hiding list.
Gerardo Vivanco Lopez is wanted as a suspect in the shooting death of Adam Hernandez Sr., 41, on May 30. The shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Road 140 and Avenue 228 near Tulare.
Hernandez and his son were sitting inside a truck and, for unknown reasons, they got out and an argument took place with an unknown number of suspects, investigators said. Hernandez was later shot.
Lopez is believed to be driving a white 2005 Chevrolet van with the license plate number 8Y31854.
Lopez is considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 559-733-6218.
