He was dropping a friend off at home. Then he was carjacked, Tulare deputies say

A man was carjacked after dropping off a friend in Porterville early Tuesday, the Tulare County Sheriff's office said.
At 4:21 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were called out to investigate a report of a carjacking at the 200 block of South Reservation Road.
The victim told deputies that he had just dropped off a friend when a man approached with a gun. The suspect struck him once before fleeing in the victim's vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
The victim suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to contact Tulare County Sheriff's Office Det. J Pipkin at 559-733-6218 or 800-808-0488.
