Judge orders Orange Cove man to stand trial for allegedly killing friend, dumping body in vineyard

On a hot, June day a year ago, the body of 21-year-old Steven Michael Robinson was discovered in a vineyard south of Parlier in Fresno County.

He had been shot in the head.

On Tuesday, a Superior Court judge ordered Robinson's friend, Brian Andrew Smith, 28, of Orange Cove, to stand trial on a charge of murder. If convicted of killing Robinson, Smith faces 50 years to life in prison.

Smith's attorney, Roberto Dulce, however, said his client had no motive to kill Robinson since they were friends.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Judge Gary Hoff made his ruling after three sheriff's detective testified at Smith's preliminary hearing.

One of the detectives, Juan Galindo, testified that Smith first avoided investigators then lied to them. Once Smith was identified as a suspect, he admitted to having a fistfight with Robinson but denied killing him, Galindo testified.

Smith, however, admitted to dumping his friend's body in the vineyard near Mountain View and Bethel avenues, Galindo said.

The murder investigation started when a county worker who was inspecting insects traps found Robinson's body in the early afternoon of June 8, 2017. Robinson's body had been dragged into the vineyard, Galindo said, because his pants were around his knees and his shirt was up to his neck.





Robinson was carrying his California identification card, which lead detectives to Orange Cove, Galindo said. There, they talked to Smith's girlfriend, who told them that Robinson used to live Orange Cove, but was now living in Parlier where he had a girlfriend named Maria.

Detectives got their first break in the case on June 9, 2017, when a technical school instructor told them that one of her students from Parlier knew something about the killing.

Detectives interviewed the student, who said she was upset with Smith because he had come to her home on Fresno Street in Parlier unannounced and intoxicated on the night of June 7, 2017, sheriff's detective Jose Mora said. The woman's boyfriend tried to calm Smith, but he appeared agitated, Mora testified.

Sometime during the night, Smith went to where Robinson was staying in Parlier and convinced him to come over to the Fresno Street location to hang out, Mora said.

The woman told detectives Smith and Robinson were outside her Fresno Street home. According to Mora, the woman and her boyfriend were inside their home when they heard a gunshot. When they went outside, Smith and Robinson were gone, he said.

Galindo said he interviewed Smith on June 12, 2017. He said Smith initially denied being in Parlier or with Robinson. But once Smith was told that business surveillance cameras had video of his car in Parlier, Smith apologized and admitted to being with Robinson in Parlier, Galindo said.





According to Galindo, Smith told him that he brought a gun to Parlier. Before he fought with Robinson, Smith said he set the gun on the top of a car's trunk, Galindo testified.

Smith said Robinson threw the first punch. He then responded by punching him several times and knocking him to the ground, Galindo said.





Galindo said Smith told him that after the fight was over, he suddenly heard a gunshot and saw Robinson on the ground. Smith said he got scared, Galindo testified, because he didn't want to be blamed for shooting Robinson.

"He said he panicked and dragged the body into the back seat of his car," Galindo said. "He said his intention was to drive him to a hospital in Selma, but he got lost." That's when Smith pulled over and dumped the body in a vineyard, the detective said.

Afterward, Smith said he cleaned his car with bleach and and washed his clothing, Galindo testified. Smith also admitted that he never called police or an ambulance to help his friend, the detective said.

An autopsy revealed that Robinson had been shot once in the head, detective Mark Chapman testified. The murder weapon, a 9 mm handgun, was never recovered, he told the judge.