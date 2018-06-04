DUI suspect tried to get away, but ended up crashing into a tree, police say

Visalia police arrested a 34-year-old Porterville man of felony evading, driving under the influence early Monday after the suspect reportedly crashed into an orange tree near Woodlake during a pursuit.
He was identified as Zacory Hooks.
A police spokesman said an officer tried to stop Hooks in a red Dodge pickup, but Hooks sped away, toppling a power pole near Houston Avenue and Sol Road.
The chase continued through Ivanhoe and Woodlake before the pickup hit the tree at Avenue 336 and Road 212. Hooks was not hurt and was booked into jail on additional charges of auto theft and possession of stolen property.
