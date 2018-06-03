He tried to help a stranded motorist and a car struck him. The driver then fled, police say

The Visalia Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that left a man with major injuries Sunday.
Police say Raul Martinez, a 62-year-old man from Farmersville, had gotten out of his car around 5 a.m. to help a stranded motorist on Road 152 near Mineral King Boulevard when was hit as he crossed Mineral King Boulevard.
The vehicle that struck Martinez, believed to be a dark sedan, fled the scene, according to police.
The police are searching for the vehicle or other information about the accident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department's Traffic Unit at 559-713-4237 or the anonymous tip line: 559-713-4738.
Comments