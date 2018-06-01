Stabbing in Porterville leads detectives to two arrests at Bakersfield hotel, police say

Two people were arrested at a Bakersfield hotel Friday after a man was hospitalized with stab wounds, Porterville police say.
Nicholas Robison, 27, and Carina Delk, 26, were both found in Bakersfield as detectives were investigating a stabbing that sent a 31-year-old man to Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville. Detectives believe the stabbing took place in the 800 block of West Morton Avenue. After investigating, they later identified Robison as a suspect.
Detectives found Robison with stolen property, according to police. Delk was with him and apparently gave police false information when she was questioned. Police said she has a felony auto theft warrant out of Nevada. She is accused of helping Robison leave Tulare County followed the stabbing.
Robison is facing charges of attempted murder, burglary, domestic violence and violating a restraining order. Delk faced charges of being an accessory to attempted murder and resisting arrest, according to police.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the detective at 559-782-7400.
