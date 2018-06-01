Warrant issued for man accused of molesting younger family member

The Kings County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of molesting a younger family member.
The Corcoran Police Department issued a news release Friday and said Rolando Villagrana, 31, ran away from a Corcoran home before police arrived to investigate reports that Villagrana had molested a child at the home. Family told police they found Villagrana with the child in the bathroom — and the child, who reported being molested for several years, corroborated the claims, according to police.
The Kings County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for Villagrana worth $700,000. He is believed to be staying in Pixley or Earlimart, or other areas of southern Tulare County.
Corcoran police said he may be driving a gray Honda sedan with license plate: 7GTK741.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Corcoran Police Department at 559-992-5151 or the detective on the case, Sgt. Steven Chee at 559-469-7250. Callers can also report anonymously to the police department using the tip line: 559-992-3591.
