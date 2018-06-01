The Corcoran Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Rolando Villagrana, 31, who is accused of child molestation.
Warrant issued for man accused of molesting younger family member

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

June 01, 2018 12:58 PM

The Kings County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of molesting a younger family member.

The Corcoran Police Department issued a news release Friday and said Rolando Villagrana, 31, ran away from a Corcoran home before police arrived to investigate reports that Villagrana had molested a child at the home. Family told police they found Villagrana with the child in the bathroom — and the child, who reported being molested for several years, corroborated the claims, according to police.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for Villagrana worth $700,000. He is believed to be staying in Pixley or Earlimart, or other areas of southern Tulare County.

Corcoran police said he may be driving a gray Honda sedan with license plate: 7GTK741.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Corcoran Police Department at 559-992-5151 or the detective on the case, Sgt. Steven Chee at 559-469-7250. Callers can also report anonymously to the police department using the tip line: 559-992-3591.

