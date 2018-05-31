Off-duty Orange Cove police officer shoots, kills man, sheriff's office says

A man was killed Thursday night by an off-duty Orange Cove police officer following reports of road rage incidents, according to Fresno County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tony Botti.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting just before 8 p.m. at Floral and Monson avenues in eastern Fresno County. Botti said a confrontation had taken place between the off-duty Orange Cove police officer and the man, 39-year-old Ricardo Cisneros-Piceno of Reedley. Words were exchanged between the two, Botti said, and then the off-duty officer fired his handgun multiple times, fatally injuring Cisneros-Piceno.
It's unclear exactly what caused the off-duty officer to fire his gun. Botti said Friday morning that the sheriff's office is planning to interview the off-duty officer to get a better sense of the confrontation and what led up to the shooting.
Botti couldn't say Friday morning whether Cisneros-Piceno had any weapons. He was taken to Adventist Health Reedley hospital and died between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday, according to Botti.
Botti said witnesses told deputies that Cisneros-Piceno had been involved in road rage incidents prior to the confrontation with the off-duty officer. Those took place in Fresno and Tulare counties, Botti said.
Whether the off-duty officer will remain with the department during the investigation was still unclear. A representative from the Orange Cove Police Department told The Bee that information was expected to be released soon.
