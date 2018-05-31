Driver tried to ram Visalia police cars. Now two are in custody and facing charges

Two men are in jail after a driver in Visalia, allegedly driving a stolen car, tried to ram two police cars Thursday morning, according to police.
Jesse Alaniz, 30, and Manuel Ramirez, 28, were arrested after a pursuit through the city and rural areas near Visalia that required the help of nearby law enforcement agencies. The two men were followed by Visalia police officers after a 911 call reporting an auto theft in the 800 block of south Linda Vista Street.
The officers were on their way around 6 a.m. when they spotted the car with the two men and began to follow. The men had driven into a neighborhood but nearly struck the patrol vehicles as they tried exiting a cul-de-sac, according to police. That triggered a pursuit.
The chase ended near Avenue 152 and Road 112. The car was spotted by the Tulare County Sheriff's Department, but Alaniz and Ramirez were not found. However, they were arrested a short time later with the help of different police agencies, including the Tulare Police Department. A police K-9 bit one of the men.
According to police, both men are facing charges related to auto theft, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of stolen property. They were booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.
