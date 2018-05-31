Man may have tried to lure girl into truck, Madera County Sheriff's Office says

The Madera County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out who may have tried to lure a girl into a truck.
Spokeswoman Kayla Serrato said a young girl reported being asked by a man in a midsize SUV if she wanted a ride. The girl declined the offer, but the man then demanded she get into the brown or gold-colored SUV, Serrato said. The girl ran away and the man fled the area.
Serrato said in a news release Thursday that the incident happened May 27 near the Raymond Post Office on Road 600. Raymond is located in the Madera County foothills, east of Madera.
The sheriff's office wants the public's help in figuring out who the driver is. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff's office 559-675-7770.
Comments