Man arrested in burglary of Downtown Fresno Partnership office

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a burglary of the Downtown Fresno Partnership office.
Fresno resident Joseph Navarro, 29, was booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, Sgt. Mike Gebhart said.
The burglary took place late May 24 at 845 Fulton St., Gebhart said. The suspect broke the glass front door to the business and stole a bicycle. Detectives from the Southwest Investigation and the Downtown Policing Unit located video surveillance of the suspect from a nearby business.
On Sunday, Fresno Southwest Patrol officers alerted Downtown Police Unit that Navarro was in the area and may have been involved in the burglary based on his description.
By Tuesday, officers located Navarro in downtown near Eaton Plaza. He was positively identified as the suspect in burglary and was found to be wearing the same clothing that was worn during the crime, Gebhart said.
Comments