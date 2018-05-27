Oakland gang member arrested after Keak Da Sneak concert in downtown Fresno

A member of a north Oakland gang was arrested after a Keak Da Sneak rap concert in downtown Fresno Saturday night, police said.
Just after 11 p.m., officers saw a silver Mercedes Benz speeding away from the alley behind the Azteca Theater where Keak Da Sneak headlined a show, according to a police department news release.
Officers stopped the Mercedes near Ventura Avenue and Highway 99. All four occupants were determined to be from Oakland. One of them, 36-year-old Tyrone Jones, is a member of the Bushrod Cold Gunnaz 59 gang and was wanted on two felony warrants, police said.
Jones has an "extensive violent criminal history" that dates back to nearly 20 years, police said. The outstanding warrants are for a probation violation and a robbery that happened in Richmond, just north of Oakland.
Police said officers found a loaded handgun tucked in Jones' waistband that had been reported stolen to the Oakland Police Department last year.
Jones was booked into Fresno County Jail for possession of the loaded and stolen handgun by a prior convicted felon, said the news release.
