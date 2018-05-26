Man stabbed to death after disturbance at Clovis home

A man is dead following a stabbing Saturday at a home in Clovis, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
Christopher Torres, watch commander at the sheriff's office, said a man in his early 20s was stabbed at a home near Argyle and Holland avenues, in the Tarpey Village area of Clovis.
Deputies got multiple calls about a home disturbance, Torres said, and arrived to the home about 4:30 p.m. They found the man with stab wounds and paramedics later transported him to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died of the injuries.
Torres said the man's name is not being released yet. Detectives and deputies spent several hours at the scene Saturday night before details in the case could be released. One person is being questioned by deputies in connection to the case but so far nobody has been arrested, according to Torres.
Deputies found the injured man at the home, along with the person who made the call to authorities, but Torres could not say who was the person. Torres said it does not appear that the man who died lived at the home where the stabbing took place.
