Business owner spots break-in on live video, and police spring into action

Fresno police responding to a call for help caught two men early Saturday morning who had been seen stealing from a business minutes earlier.
Sgt. Antonio Rivera said police were called about 12:30 a.m. by the owner of Gilbert Lee Construction who reported seeing a break-in on the live video feed of his business on East Avenue near Highway 99 and Jensen Avenue.
Officers in the police helicopter spotted the men leaving the property and jumping fences headed toward the highway. Officers on the ground caught 28-year-old Evan Souza of Fresno on the west embankment of Highway 99, but 33-year-old Estevan Trevino of Fresno ran across all lanes of the freeway. He was still under the watch of officers in the helicopter and was caught near the fast-food restaurants on the south side of Jensen.
Officers found copper tubing along the freeway that was identified by the business owner as taken from his shop.
Both Souza and Trevino were wearing gloves when they were caught. Each man admitted to breaking into the business and taking items they planned to later sell. Both were arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail on multiple charges including burglary, Rivera said.
Comments