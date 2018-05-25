Police say girl told mom that step dad sexually abused her. But mom never told police

A Hanford couple was jailed after their 12 year-old-daughter reported being sexually assaulted for about two years, according to police.
Michael Wells, step dad to the victim, is accused of inappropriately touching the child, possibly as far back as when she was 9.
The girl apparently told her mom, Sheri Wells, in January that she had been touched. The crimes, allegedly at the hands of Michael Wells, 40, stopped. But they resumed in May, according to police.
Police said that Sheri Wells, 37, failed to report the sexual assault claims to police on both occasions and therefore is charged with child cruelty.
Hanford police said the girl, after confiding to her mom, went on to report the crimes to her father and step mother, who then called police. At the time of the alleged abuse, the girl was living with her mom and step dad, according to police.
The Wells were arrested by police and booked into the Kings County Jail soon after.
Michael Wells is charged with multiple sex crimes and has a bail set at $550,000. Sheri Wells' bail was set at $55,000.
