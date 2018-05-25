Porterville man convicted of attempting to murder police officer

A Porterville man has been convicted of attempting to murder a police officer two years ago.
The Tulare County District Attorney's Office detailed the Aug. 18, 2016 incident that led to the charges against Ruben Carreles:
Carreles, 31, opened the front passenger door of a car and started running as Porterville police were attempting to pull over a vehicle he was riding in for an unlit license plate.
Police chased Carreles, and as they were gaining on him, Carreles turned around and pointed a gun at the officer. As the officer turned to take cover, Carreles opened fire and shot the officer in the buttocks.
The officer was able to get his gun out and return fire. Carreles went to shoot at the officer again, but was shot by the injured officer and his partner.
Carreles and the driver of the car, Vickie Monethichack, 33, were arrested.
Carreles was convicted in Tulare County Superior Court of pre-meditated and deliberate attempted murder of a peace officer, assault with a firearm on a peace officer, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition. The charges include special allegations of personal use of a firearm inflicting great bodily injury.
Carreles faces 44 years to life in prison when he is sentenced.
“I am extremely pleased that Mr. Carreles was held to answer for his attack," said Porterville Police Department chief Eric Kroutil. "This verdict sends a strong message that our community will not tolerate acts of violence towards our public safety officers."
Monethichack pleaded no contest to assault with a firearm on a peace officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. She is awaiting sentencing.
Comments