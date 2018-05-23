Former Yosemite Bank manager facing embezzlement charges working on plea deal, DA says

Donald Eric Eaves, the former Yosemite Bank branch manager facing 32 charges of grand theft in an embezzlement case, is working on a plea deal, Madera County District Attorney David Linn said Wednesday.
Eaves waived his right to a timely preliminary hearing, which had been scheduled for Thursday, May 24 in Bass Lake Superior Court. He was arraigned last week.
"We are looking to ensure proper jail time and total restitution of all monies,'" Linn said.
Eaves, a Coarsegold resident, was well-known in the community, having previously been president of the Oakhurst Chamber of Commerce and president of Oakhurst’s Sunrise Rotary.
Linn gave notice to all civic groups where Eaves has held a position that included financial transactions: Call the District Attorney's Office. Madera County government offices can be reached at 559-675-7703 or go online to maderacounty.com/government/district-attorney.
"We are here to ensure you were not involved and to make sure you were safe from any wrongdoing," Linn said. "Don't hesitate if you have any questions or concerns."
Linn said investigators believe Eaves has held treasurer positions for community groups throughout the county.
In court on Tuesday, Eaves' lawyer tried to reduce his bail amount but the DA's office successfully argued that it should remain at $800,000.
The next court date for Eaves is set for June 5, where his bail will be reviewed again and if a settlement has not been reached a new preliminary hearing date will be set.
Comments