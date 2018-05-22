Fresno police survey cites low morale; Dyer says national anti-cop sentiment a factor

A majority of Fresno police officers queried in a survey released Tuesday indicated that low morale was a serious problem for the department, something Chief Jerry Dyer said may be due in large part to a nationwide "anti-police sentiment."
At the same time, Dyer said results of the survey, conducted among both sworn officers and civilian employees, were "significantly more positive" than results in 2015, especially because of a higher rate of participation in the latest survey. About 45 percent of officers and 60 percent of civilians took part, compared to 35 percent and 25 percent in 2015.
"That 74 percent of sworn personnel agreed that employees make enforcement decisions based on fear of reprimand, lawsuits or public scrutiny further supports the likelihood that officers' morale is tied to factors outside the department," said Dyer.
"Considering the majority of personnel believe internal affairs investigations are fair and impartial, it appears the fear of lawsuits and public scrutiny likely outweighs their fear of disciplinary action or reprimand."
Among the highlights of the survey, which are on the department's Facebook page:
— 68 percent of officers and 91 percent of civilians cited low employee morale as a problem.
— 10 percent of officers and 6 percent of civilians said they have knowledge of reports, affidavits or testimony that was falsified either by themselves or by someone else.
— Only 50 percent of officers and 26 percent of civilians feel they are fairly compensated.
— 74 percent of officers and 65 percent of civilians said enforcement decisions are based on based on fear of reprimand or public scrutiny.
— 90 percent of officers and 77 percent of civilians said supervisors are open to questions and suggestions.
— 73 percent of officers and 59 percent of civilians feel the department is more concerned with productivity statistics than good policing results.
