Fresno bank manager sentenced to prison for taking cash from vault

A former bank manager in Fresno has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing cash from the vault, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday.
Sylvia Ochoa , 35, of Selma, embezzled $165,850 over several months and used the money to buy expensive handbags and a truck, and to go casino gambling among other personal expenses, the government said.
She was the bank manager at the Bank of America at 4445 E. Tulare Ave.
Between March and October 2013, Ochoa prevented other employees from counting the cash in the vault, then would go into the vault after hours and steal money, the government said. She also made fraudulent counter checks and transferred money into accounts that she controlled, including two that she opened in the name of her boyfriend.
The FBI and Fresno police investigated the case.
