He tried to kill a deputy, now he faces life in prison

A Strathmore man was sentenced to 40-years-to-life in prison for several violence crimes against a peace officer.
Michael Yokom, 51, was found guilty of attempted premeditated murder on a peace officer, assault on a peace officer, criminal threats, resisting an executive officer, firearm removal from a peace officer and violating a restraining order, according to a news release from the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.
Yokom has a strike for burglary in 1995, four convictions for possession of a controlled substance and a 2008 conviction for grand theft, possession of stolen property and felony evading of a peace officer.
On Aug. 28, 2016, deputies responded to a home near Strathmore where Yokom was found to be violating a restraining order. While he was being placed under arrest, he struck the deputy on the head.
The officer drew his gun once Yokom came closer, but eventually re-holstered it and used his baton to subdue Yokom. But, Yokom attempted to take the baton from the deputy and threatened to kill him.
Then, Yokom attempted to take the deputy's gun. The deputy struggled with Yokom and was eventually able to get a grip on the gun, shooting Yokom several times.
