Peeping tom caught on camera, sentenced to 120 days in jail

A peeping tom who was caught on surveillance camera was sentenced to 120 days in jail and must register as a lifelong sex offender.
Tulare County Superior Court Judge Antonio Reyes sentenced Jose Magana Ibarra, 32, of Lindsay on Friday. A jury convicted Ibarra on Feb. 9. In addition to his sentence, Ibarra will be monitored under three years of supervised probation, according to a news release from the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.
In September 2016, Ibarra jumped over a fence of a Lindsay home and engaged in lewd acts with himself for several minutes while looking into the victim’s home.
Unbeknownst to Ibarra, the home had surveillance cameras and he was caught on camera.
Ibarra was convicted of one count of indecent exposure and another count for lewd acts in public. Both counts are misdemeanors, according to the news release.
