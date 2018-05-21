New videos provide clues in sheriff's double-murder case

Fresno sheriff's detectives Monday made public new videos in the hope of finding the gunman who shot to deal Cynthia Houk, 88, and her daughter, Jennifer Dupras, 55, on Dec. 11.

The shootings took place on Dec. 11 in the 6200 block of North Colonial Avenue, an area bounded by Maroa, Palm, Bullard and Sierra avenues.

The video shows a white Chevrolet Colorado pickup with alloy rims, a toolbox and a towing hitch, along with a decal sticker on the rear of the truck bed. The first video captured the pickup southbound on Maroa near Bullard, and the second eastbound on Shaw near Blackstone.

Detectives believe the driver is connected to the slayings. Anyone with information is asked to call detective Juan Galindo at 559-600-8215 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, and refer to case number 17-18157.

